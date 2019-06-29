  • 'There's a tree in my kid's room': Family says landlord abandoned them after storm

    By: Justin Wilfon

    Updated:

    NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - Almost a week after a storm threw a tree into a Conyers duplex, it still looks as if the storm just hit.

    "I don’t know where my landlord is so I’m left without a place to stay,” Janea Bradford said.

    Tenants at the duplex told Channel 2's Justin Wilfon their landlord disappeared when they needed her the most.

    “There’s a tree in my kid’s room,” Bradford said.

    Learn what happened after Wilfon called the landlord, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories