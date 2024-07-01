Newton County

Second suspect arrested in murder of Newton County man killed in broad daylight

These four people have been arrested in connection with the death of Braxton Singleton. Julius Dennis and Amin Ya-Sin have been charged with murder. Eva and Kristiana Simmons have been charged with tampering with evidence.

By WSBTV.com News Staff

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A second suspect in the murder of a Newton County man has been arrested.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Julius Dennis, 21, of Conyers, on Thursday, June 27.

Deputies say Dennis along with Amin Ya-Sin, who was arrested on May 26, 2023, are both responsible for the murder of Braxton Singleton, 20.

On April 3, 2023, around 3 p.m., deputies responded to a call on Highway 162 at Wildcat Creek Estates where they found Singleton dead and another 21-year-old man critically injured.

Deputies said a potential third victim later checked into Gwinnett Medical Center.

At first, there was no connection between this victim and Singleton’s murder, but investigators later confirmed his involvement and identified him as Dennis.

In addition to the two men who were arrested, Eva Simmons and Kristiana Simmons were also arrested on May 26, 2023, and charged with tampering with evidence.

