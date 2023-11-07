Newton County teen arrested at military base for sexually exploiting children, GBI says

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Newton County teenager was arrested at a U.S. military base in Oklahoma for sexually exploiting children, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The GBI said Marquavius Curtis, 18 of Newton County, was arrested by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigative Division at Ft. Sill after an investigation into his online activity.

The investigation opened on Nov. 2, after the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit got a tip about his allegedly possessing and distributing child pornography online.

Due to the investigation, a search warrant was obtained and Curtis’ home in Newton County was searched.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

He was arrested the next day in Oklahoma, according to the GBI.

Following his arrest at Ft. Sill, Curtis was taken into custody at the Army detention facility, pending his extradition back to Georgia.

GBI did not say why Curtis was at Ft. Sill, or if he was an active member of the U.S. military.

Channel 2 Action News has requested further details about Curtis’ status and is waiting for their response.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Police search for suspects who crashed stolen car into school bus

©2023 Cox Media Group