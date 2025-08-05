Newton County residents in RV community concerned about flooding as river rises

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Newton County emergency management staff suggested people who live in certain sections of Riverside RV Park in Covington to pull their campers to higher ground Monday night.

The recommendation is in place for those who are parked in the lower level of the park, prone to flooding.

“I’m waiting and watching,” Vivian Redmond told Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco.

She is a travel nurse who parks in the community.

Newton County Spokesperson Bryan Fazio said, at last check, the river was expected to rise to nine feet. Flooding occurs at 11 feet.

“Anytime there’s a lot of rain in the area, this is one of the areas that is usually under the risk of flooding,” said Fazio.

In February, heavy rain forced campers to evacuate. In January 2024, a flood was so serious, first responders had to rescue some people from their RVs.

Overnight, emergency management staff will drive past the site to check on the situation.

“Newton County emergency crews are prepared in case anything shifts,” said Fazio.

The county also closed Sockwell Rd. Monday night. That, too, is a spot on the Yellow River prone to flooding.

Neighbors at the RV park debated how long it would take to unhook their sewer and water lines and pull off.

They were dreading the move but prepared to prioritize safety.

“I’m already packed and ready,” said Redmond.

