Newton County mother charged with murder after 1-year-old dies in hot car

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office arrested the mother of a young child after she was found dead in a hot car.

According to deputies, Ariel Osbey, 29 of Covington, allegedly left her one-year-old daughter in a hot car on Tuesday, causing her death.

Osbey’s daughter allegedly died of heat exhaustion, and deputies have since taken the mother into custody.

Arrest warrants from the sheriff’s office say deputies were called to an area of Highway 162 and Rocky Plains Road after receiving calls about someone in cardiac arrest.

When they arrived at the scene, they found members of the fire department and other sheriff’s deputies providing medical aid to a minor, who was later taken to the Newton Piedmont Hospital.

Osbey was arrested Thursday, facing charges of murder in the second degree and making false statements to law enforcement.

