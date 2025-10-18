Mother pleads guilty after leaving 13-month-old in hot car, whose body temp got to 107

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Ariel Jamiyla Osbey pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and making a false statement in the death of her 13-month-old daughter, Imani Osbey, who died from hyperthermia after being left in a hot car on October 10, 2023.

Osbey entered a non-negotiated guilty plea on Friday in relation to the tragic incident that occurred two years prior.

Osbey left her daughter in a vehicle for approximately five hours while she was cleaning houses in Newton County, Georgia.

Upon returning to her vehicle, she discovered Imani unresponsive and called 911.

When emergency responders arrived, Osbey claimed that Imani had been sick and that she noticed her daughter was not breathing while driving on Highway 162.

However, investigators found discrepancies in her account.

Surveillance footage from a home showed that Imani was never brought inside, contradicting Osbey’s initial statement to authorities.

The investigation revealed that the interior of Osbey’s vehicle was extremely hot, with hot air blowing from the vents, and Imani’s hoodie was found damp on the floorboard.

Imani was transported to Piedmont Newton Hospital, where her internal temperature was recorded at 107 degrees, and she was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

Osbey was indicted by a Newton County Grand Jury on Dec. 1, 2023. The case experienced delays due to a court-ordered mental health evaluation requested by the defense.

The court will now determine the appropriate sentence for Osbey.

