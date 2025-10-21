Man gets decades in prison for drug crimes in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man has found out just how long he will spend behind bars.

Loyd Freeman Avant, III was sentenced to 90 years without parole for trafficking heroin, methamphetamine, and carfentanil in Newton County.

A Newton County jury found Avant guilty of multiple drug trafficking charges after a DEA investigation uncovered large quantities of narcotics and cash at his residence.

“This verdict and sentence should be an example to those that attempt to make a living by selling poison in our communities,” said District Attorney Randy McGinley.

The DEA’s search of Avant’s residence on Highway 212 revealed more than 150 grams of methamphetamine, 163 grams of heroin and 865 grams of carfentanil, along with firearms and more than $70,000 in cash.

Avant admitted to DEA agents that the drugs and cash found in his home were his and mentioned that he would have had more drugs if the search had occurred on a different day. He also said he sent a juvenile to deliver drugs.

During the trial, Avant chose to represent himself, and the jury reached a guilty verdict after only five minutes of deliberation.

At the sentencing hearing, the state highlighted Avant’s criminal history, which includes three felony convictions. The state also noted the severe impact of the drugs involved, particularly carfentanil, which is extremely potent and dangerous.

Superior Court Judge Morris imposed the maximum sentence of 90 years without parole and fines totaling $800,000 based on the weight of the drugs.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Brooks and her team.

