Evacuation order in place for Rockdale County subdivision

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — An evacuation order is in place for parts of a Covington neighborhood next to Yellow River.

Riverside Estates Travel and Mobile Home Park is prone to flooding, and the river is expected to rise above flood stage Friday morning.

The county issued the warning Thursday as rainfall caused the water to rise.

Clemmie Crowe’s camper sits on the edge of the lot evacuated.

“We may have to take off just quickly,” Crowe said.

She was there in January when flooding left some of her neighbors stranded. She said rescuers had to use boats to get to them.

“There was cars sunk in the water. There was motorcycles, trash all around. It was ugly,” Crowe said.

Some can move their RVs. Some cannot. Many homes in this neighborhood are stationary.

The sheriff’s office update predicts 10 to 25 homes could flood.

In Newton County, 14 rescue teams are ready and 18 public works crews are on standby overnight.

First responders urged those who can stay home, to stay off the roadways.

In neighboring Rockdale County, the Lake Capri subdivision is prone to flooding.

“Street flooding can be life-threatening,” Rockdale County Deputy C. Nesbitt said.

Flooding occurs along several roads including Lake Sorrento Court, Lake Capri Drive and Capistrano Way.

Thursday night, the Red Cross opened a shelter serving both counties at Wolverine Gym at 8134 Geiger Street.

