Covington police investigating death at Magnolia Heights apartments

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Covington Police Department announced they were investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex.

The shooting happened Wednesday at the Magnolia Heights Apartments during what police said was a burglary in progress.

Preliminary information from police said that a guest of the tenant at the apartment in question fired a weapon at someone trying to force their way inside.

The person who entered the apartment was hit and later pronounced dead.

The alleged burglary suspect has not been identified by police and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to get in touch with the Covington Police Department.

