Covington man convicted of leading police on chase while having guns

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Newton County jury has convicted a man of speeding away from police while having guns.

Last November, Covington police along with the Newton County District Attorney’s Office were searching for a missing person near a road.

Officials said Jessie Hardeman was driving on that road but stopped his car when he noticed the police presence.

According to Newton authorities, Hardeman then backed up his car and tried to leave the area. When officers activated their emergency lights, he reportedly kept driving and taking abrupt turns.

Georgia State Patrol and Newton County deputies eventually joined the chase, while police said Hardeman continued to drive 70-90 mph in 35-45 mph speed zones.

GSP ended the chase with a PIT maneuver on Hardeman’s car. Newton officials said a gun with an extended clip was found on the floorboard.

The car had no insurance, vehicle registration was suspended and Hardeman’s driver’s license was also suspended, the DA’s office stated.

While searching the car, police found a vehicle tag stolen out of DeKalb County and more guns.

On Aug.15, a jury convicted Hardeman of felony fleeing from law enforcement, numerous driving offenses and theft by receiving.

He was sentenced to 40 years with the first 13 to be spent in prison.

