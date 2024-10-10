Combating crime: Law enforcement agencies partner on new center in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Metro Atlanta law enforcement agencies have announced a new crime center partnership.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that it will partner with Covington police, Porterdale police and Oxford police on crime-fighting efforts.

Officials said the crime center will be “a hub for real-time crime data collection, analysis and response, allowing for improved coordination between local law enforcement agencies.”

“We are thrilled to collaborate with our municipal partners on this initiative, and I truly believe this is a huge milestone for all of Newton County. The Crime Center will revolutionize the way we approach law enforcement in the county by providing our agencies with the tools needed to respond swiftly and effectively to criminal activity. This partnership will foster greater communication and a shared commitment to keeping our communities safe. It is all about teamwork and building a united front,” Newton County Sheriff Ezell Brown said in a statement.

Officials said combining resources will help the county be better equipped to fight crime and create more unity across municipalities in Newton County.

