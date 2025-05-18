Caught on camera: Suspect breaks into vehicles in Covington community

COVINGTON, Ga. — Police in Covington are searching for a suspect who was caught on camera breaking into vehicles last week.

It happened on May 11, around 3 a.m., in the area of McCullough Drive and Petty Street in Covington.

Police said the suspect targeted unlocked vehicles.

CPD said the suspect was last seen walking northbound on Petty Street.

The suspect is described as having a slim build. According to police, he was wearing a blue hoodie with a white Nike logo on the front, black pants, and black shoes.

Officials said he also appears to have a long white or light colored face mask.

Anyone with information is urged to call Det. Michael Canty at 770-385-2149.

