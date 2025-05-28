2 arrested after shots ring out at birthday party at Covington park

ATLANTA — Two people have now been charged after shots rang out during a birthday party at a Covington park.

The incident happened on Sunday at Academy Springs Park.

Police said a man and the mother of his child got into an argument during the party, and it continued to escalate over the person the man brought with him to the birthday party.

That’s when officers said another man opened fire on two of the people as they were trying to leave the party, forcing them to take cover behind a car that ended up being hit twice by bullets.

Covington police said on Wednesday that the suspects in this case have been arrested.

Levester Taylor, of Atlanta, has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, possession of firearm during commission of felony, possession of firearm by first offender and cruelty to children in the third degree.

Dy’men Henderson, of Lawrenceville, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, cruelty to children in the third degree and giving false statements.

