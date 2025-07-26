15-year-old dead after speeding away from traffic checkpoint in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A teenager has died after he started a chase with deputies on Friday night.

Georgia State Patrol says that a road checkpoint was set up on Highway 36 in Covington when a grey Ford Fusion was stopped and told to pull into a parking lot.

Instead of pulling into the parking lot, the driver, later identified as a 15-year-old boy, sped off.

Newton County deputies chased the Ford Fusion onto Highway 81.

Just south of Flat Shoals Road, GSP says the driver lost control while trying to pass another car and hit a utility pole.

The driver, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger was flown to Grady Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. Officials say they have not yet been able to identify the passenger.

