11-year-old dies after driver crashes into tractor-trailer at ‘high rate of speed’

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — An 11-year-old died in a crash on Interstate 20 in Newton County.
The crash happened around 4:45 a.m. Sunday near mile marker 100.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Georgia State Patrol said a driver, 28-year-old Keshon Johnson, was going at a “high rate of speed” and crashed into the back of a tractor trailer. A passenger, 11-year-old Jaylen Johnson, died at the scene.
Paramedics rushed Keshon Johnson to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he is in critical condition. The tractor-trailer driver was treated for his injuries and released.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Son charged with murder after woman found dead inside Cobb County home
- Apartment complex where 3 kids died in fire has been cited nearly 20 times by city
- Victims say they’re still being taxed by IRS on money stolen by scammers
This was one of two crashes on I-20 this week where an 11-year-old was killed. Nevaeh Govan died Monday morning near Turner Hill Road exit after a SUV hit a concreate median and was hit by two other cars.
The crash also left a 9-year-old and man in critical condition. Their names have not been released.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group