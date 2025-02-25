11-year-old dies after driver crashes into tractor-trailer at ‘high rate of speed’

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — An 11-year-old died in a crash on Interstate 20 in Newton County.

The crash happened around 4:45 a.m. Sunday near mile marker 100.

Georgia State Patrol said a driver, 28-year-old Keshon Johnson, was going at a “high rate of speed” and crashed into the back of a tractor trailer. A passenger, 11-year-old Jaylen Johnson, died at the scene.

Paramedics rushed Keshon Johnson to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he is in critical condition. The tractor-trailer driver was treated for his injuries and released.

This was one of two crashes on I-20 this week where an 11-year-old was killed. Nevaeh Govan died Monday morning near Turner Hill Road exit after a SUV hit a concreate median and was hit by two other cars.

The crash also left a 9-year-old and man in critical condition. Their names have not been released.

