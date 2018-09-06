'Find that strength': Widow of slain Locust Grove officer supporting Covington officer's family

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - The widow of slain Locust Grove Officer Chase Maddox is taking to social media to drum up both emotional and financial support for the family of Covington Officer Matt Cooper.
Cooper, 34, is at Grady Hospital after he was shot between the eyes near a Walmart on Monday.
Investigators said they were called out to the store along Industrial Boulevard just before 12:30 p.m. on Monday for a shoplifting call. The GBI says three men were attempting to steal bandanas.
Cooper was shot after he and a police sergeant chased one of the suspects across the street and behind another shopping center. The sergeant said he came around the corner and saw Aaron Fleming, 21, shoot Cooper. Fleming was later found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in nearby woods, the GBI said.
Alex Maddox, wife of officer Chase Maddox, understands the pain Cooper's family is enduring.
Maddox's husband was shot and killed while helping two Henry County deputies serve a warrant.
“When I heard the news of Officer Cooper, I just immediately went back there," she told Channel 2's Aaron Diamant, who has been following this story since Monday.
