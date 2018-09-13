0 New video shows hit and run crash that badly injured woman pumping gas

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County Police gave Channel 2 new surveillance video Thursday that shows a hit and run crash that badly injured a woman pumping gas,

We want to warn you, the video is shocking to see, but she did survive.

Channel 2's Christian Jennings learned that police did make one arrest in connection with the case, but they're still looking for the driver and the two young men who were in the car with him. They're all believed to be in their late teens, early 20's.

Meanwhile the victim's family says their loved one has a long road to recovery, but is in good spirits.

"The public should understand that the individual especially that was operating this vehicle has no regard for public safety or for human life and we could use the public’s help," said Detective Lorentz Armstrong.

Now for the first time we're seeing on video what happened to Stacy Moore, a local grandmother who was pumping gas at the BP gas station on Evans Mill Road in Lithonia on August 20th. She was rammed by a car and pinned against the pumps. The suspects are seen on camera getting out of the car. Police say the suspects ran away and detectives are hoping the public will call in with information. You can remain anonymous when you call DeKalb Co. Police with tips. Moore's family says it's a miracle she's alive.

"After the collision they did not hesitate at all on abandoning the vehicle and fleeing the scene on foot," said detective Armstrong.

Police confirmed they made one arrest, 20-year-old Keziah Vann. She's charged with making false statements to police.

"She was the primary user of the vehicle and had given us information that the vehicle had been stolen at the time but we were able to investigate and gather evidence, video evidence that clearly disputed that claim,” said Armstrong. Police believe Vann knows who the driver is.

Meanwhile the victim's family says Moore was just transferred from Grady hospital to a rehab facility where she'll need long-term care. Moore's daughter Ashley Barber still doesn't understand how anyone could do something so horrific, then walk away like nothing happened.

"My 4-year-old asked me when will the young men come and apologize to her? I said baby I’m working on it," said Barber.

Moore's foot had to be amputated and she suffered injuries all over her body. Her family set up this GoFundMe account to help her:



