New tech can lockdown schools, call police the moment gunshot is fired

ATLANTA - In February, a Georgia school was placed on lockdown after a gunshot was fired inside the school.
Police swarmed Dalton County High School while students and staff hunkered down in their classrooms.
Fortunately, this was not an active shooter, but a teacher who had locked himself in a classroom and fired a shot.
Police were fast to locate the source of the gunshot but know there could be a situation that is much worse and can take much longer.
But there is new technology that claims it can speed up that process.
EAGL Technology of Albuquerque, New Mexico has developed the Emergency Automatic Gunshot Lockdown system that the company claims can initiate immediate automatic lockdown, notify police and even identify the caliber of the weapon being fired -- all in a matter of seconds.
