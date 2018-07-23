New teachers in Fulton County gather to celebrate, kick off school year

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Hundreds of teachers new to Fulton County schools gathered Monday for a celebration ahead of the new school year.
Channel 2's Christian Jennings was at the Cobb Galleria Centre where the district welcomed about 700 new teachers.
Monday's gathering was for elementary school teachers while new middle and high school teachers will have their orientation on Tuesday.
Why one elementary school teacher decided to transfer to Fulton County for Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Mexican-American man recovering from stabbing he says was racially-motivated
- Three shootings in four months has south Atlanta neighbors worried
- Police: Baby found dead after mom left him home alone for 10 hours while she worked
The influx of new employees will bring the district's number of teachers to about 7,000. The district's talent management director Arthur Mills told Jennings that is still about 50 to 70 teachers short of where they would like to be.
"We’re always looking for great teachers, but especially now, two weeks away from first bell, special education is always a need for us," Mills told Jennings. "We want to have the best and brightest in our classrooms helping those students."
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}