New proposal to offer $50k to people who donate their kidneys, hopes to shorten transplant waitlist

ATLANTA — The waitlist for a kidney transplant can be a stressful place, but could there be a new solution? Would you give up your kidney for $50,000?

A new proposed bill would offer a $50,000 tax credit to anyone who donates a kidney to someone anonymously.

This new proposal is in hopes that there will be a cut down on the waitlist for a kidney.

Three years ago, Blackwell was one of the more than 90,000 Americans waiting for a kidney.

”There is a fear of uncertainty,” Willie Blackwell said.

The former Morris-Brown star and NFL player lost his first kidney to cancer in the late 90′s. Two decades later, his other kidney started operating at 20 percent.

”I couldn’t bend over to pick up a sock. That’s how much pain I was in,” Blackwell said.

Thankfully, Blackwell got the call and received a transplant, extending his life.

However, others will not be as lucky.

Around 10,000 people a year will leave the kidney transplant waitlist because they either died or became too sick for a transplant.

The problem is the number of donations is relatively low.

Most kidneys that are donated come from people who donate their organs after death or are donated from friends and family who are a match.

Rarely do they come from a healthy stranger.

”About one in a million Americans donate their kidneys to strangers,” Elaine Perlman, executive director of Waitlist Zero, said.

Perlman hopes some recently introduced legislation can change those numbers.

This month, a collection of bipartisan congressmen introduced the No Kidney Deaths Act.

The legislation would offer a $50,000 tax credit spread out over five years to anyone who donated a kidney to someone they did not know.

The idea is to incentivize the donation of kidneys and get more people off the waitlist.

For Willie Blackwell, he hopes the bill becomes a law and creates a tax credit meant to save lives.

”It’s an answer to a prayer. It’s going to save thousands and thousands of people’s lives,” Blackwell said.

