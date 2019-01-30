New numbers show double-digit spike in crime across dozens of neighborhoods

ATLANTA - Startling new numbers Channel 2 Action News obtained show a double-digit spike in crime across dozens of Atlanta neighborhoods.
Just this week, police were seen on video chasing and arresting suspects connected to a string of break-ins in Buckhead.
The Atlanta Police Department said car break-ins in Buckhead are up 34 percent.
We've worked for weeks compiling the new data, and now a former City Council member is demanding the city take action.
"It is very, very disconcerting to our community," former mayoral candidate Mary Norwood said.
Channel 2 Action News learned the problem is not just in Buckhead.
