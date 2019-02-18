  • New law would protect people who break into hot cars to save pets

    ATLANTA - A Georgia lawmaker is seeking protection for people who break into cars to rescue pets in hot weather.

    Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick is proposing legislation that would protect people from a lawsuit if they damage a vehicle to rescue an animal in danger.

    The Marietta Republican said the idea came out of a Senate committee studying whether laws are needed to regulate support or service animals.

    The proposal would add language to an existing law protecting people who rescue children from hot cars. It was passed after the 2015 death of 22-month-old Cooper Harris.

    Cooper was killed by his father Justin Ross Harris in a hot car in Cobb County. Harris, who moved to Georgia from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, was sentenced to life without parole.

    The Associated Press contributed to this report.

