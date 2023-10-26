New housing help center opens downtown. City also plans to open 700 affordable housing units

ATLANTA — Atlanta wants to make it easier to find safe and affordable housing in the city. The mayor and city leaders just opened Atlanta’s Housing Help Center in a prominent building that’s also getting new life.

Two Peachtree is next to Underground Atlanta. The 41-story office building will be soon converted to one to four bedroom apartments for affordable housing here in the heart of the city.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The city calls it an one-stop-shop for Atlantans to get housing help.

“…to directly connect those in need with the resources available,” Mayor Andre Dickens said.

Dickens said anyone from families to single mothers and veterans to seniors can get personalized help navigating the process of finding housing at a time when it’s needed more than ever.

The mayor says they’re 3,000 units in, with another 5,000 in the pipeline, to his goal to build or preserve 20,000 housing units in eight years. Part of that is projects like re-developing the long-abandoned Bowen Homes on the westside.

“But really an effort to rebuild communities that have been disinvested, to pull people back together,” said Courtney English, the city’s chief policy officer and senior advisor.

TRENDING STORIES:

Two Peachtree will be on a scale never seen before in the city.

“It was an office building, but will soon stand as an example of how to turn under-utilized office space into transformational affordable housing,” Dickens said.

There will be up to 700 new units with walkable access to jobs and public transit.

“It will bring more residents and a new life to downtown Atlanta y’all,” Dickens said.

The new housing help center will be on the first floor of Two Peachtree and is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

City of Atlanta to invest $11M in affordable housing, curb evictions Critics argue that the city shouldn’t be building new affordable rental units -- that’s for private developers.

©2023 Cox Media Group