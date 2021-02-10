Dramatic video shows stolen car crash head-on into Sandy Springs police cruiser

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Five men were arrested in Sandy Springs after police said they stole a car, led officers on a chase and hit a police cruiser.
Authorities said the suspects are connected to several car break-ins.
Early Tuesday, officers were patrolling the intersection of Brandon Mill and Dalrymple Road when they say they spotted a stolen 2012 Porsche Cayenne.
Body camera video shows officers trying to stop the car, but the driver sped away and kept going.
At one point during the chase, the driver hits the front of a Sandy Springs police car. The collision caused significant damage to both the Sandy Springs police car and the stolen Porsche.
Officers say thankfully no one was hurt.
Once suspects crashed, the Porsche eventually came to stop, and officers arrested the four men and a teenager inside.
During the arrest police also found two stolen guns, ski masks and several other stolen items.
The five suspects were booked into to the Fulton County Jail without bond. They’re all facing several charges.
