0 New details emerge about alleged sexual assault involving deputy, county employee

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned the alleged sexual battery that landed a Rockdale County sheriff’s deputy in jail took place inside the Magistrate Court clerk’s office building.

Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Nicole Carr went through court records Monday afternoon that detail the circumstances behind Deputy Dedra Hall’s recent arrest.

Carr broke the news of Hall’s arrest on Friday evening, a day after Rockdale authorities arranged a meeting with the deputy to take her into custody on a sexual battery charge.

Authorities confirm Hall, who is on administrative leave, works as a bailiff. The victim is another county employee, evidenced by an April human resources complaint that launched internal and criminal investigations.

“Based on the investigation, it appears it could have been something that could have been ongoing, but we don’t know because we haven’t completed the investigation,” said Yolande Lovingood-Moore, a law enforcement assistant who serves as a spokeswoman for the department.

Neither Hall nor the case witness who appears on the warrant immediately returned messages left by Carr early Monday afternoon. Hall was not home when Channel 2 Action News stopped by her house.

Hall posted a $500 bond on Thursday, according to jail records.

Lovingood-Moore said the Sheriff’s Office received some social media backlash from people who believed the office had already determined Hall’s guilt by posting news of her arrest Friday evening.

She defended departmental transparency, and described the process involved bringing the case before a magistrate judge.

“We’re not going to tolerate things that maybe the previous regime used to allow to get swept under the carpet. We’re not allowing it,” she said.

“It’s not that we’re saying Deputy Hall is guilty of anything,” Lovingood-Moore continued. “It’s just stating that there’s enough evidence that it needs to be looked into further by a state official.”

