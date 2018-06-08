  • New Georgia school safety improvement committee meets for the first time

    By: Richard Elliot

    Updated:

    FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A new committee formed to improve school safety met for the first time Friday morning. 

    Channel 2's Richard Elliot was at North Springs High School for the first meeting of the Senate School Safety Study Committee.

    The eight-member panel will travel the state and meet with local leaders, school officials, teachers, students, law enforcement officials and others to find ways to keep Georgia school and students safe.  

