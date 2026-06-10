‘Nervous’ man in Georgia traffic stop arrested on meth trafficking charges

STEPHENS COUNTY, Ga. — A traffic stop led to an arrest and the seizure of suspected meth and opioids.

According to the Stephens County Sherriff’s Office, Timothy Pace, 43, was arrested after a Highway 17 traffic stop Sunday.

Pace was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, prescription drugs not in original container, probation violation along with other charges.

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During the stop, deputies said Pace was acting “nervous” and moving objects inside the vehicle.

They asked him to exit the vehicle where they said they discovered suspected Xanax pills and plastic baggies containing suspected meth. They also found four purple pills suspected to be Tramadol, a needle containing suspected liquid methamphetamine and a grinder containing suspected marijuana.

The total suspected methamphetamine removed from the vehicle was approximately 30.2 grams.

Pace was denied bond and remains in jail.

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