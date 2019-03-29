Neighbors: There's a black bear roaming around Buckhead

ATLANTA - Some Buckhead neighbors say they've spotted a black bear roaming in their backyards lately.
Channel 2’s Rikki Klaus showed some Ring video captured of one bear to Eleanor Rollins.
"Wow! That’s amazing. That’s scary," she said.
She was pushing her 8-month-old grandson in a stroller Friday afternoon on Cave Road. The video of the bear was recorded nearby hours earlier.
“I will warn his parents, for sure," Rollins told Klaus.
TRENDING STORIES:
On YouTube on Friday, neighbor Franklin Smith wrote he's spotted the bear a half dozen times in his backyard and enjoyed watching him grow up.
In the video, you can see the bear knocking over a trash can that stores bird seed, walking backward on his hind legs and rolling it with his front paws.
We flew NewsDrone 2 to get a good look at the dense woods in the neighborhood, which provide refuge for bears. Rollins did not think the animals lived in the city in the first place.
“I would think they would be farther over north a little bit in the parks, if they were going to be some place. I wouldn’t think they’d be in a neighborhood," Rollins said.
On Nextdoor.com Friday, another neighbor posted that a bear paid her a visit on Cave Road, as she read in the backyard and her husband grilled out.
She said the animal was equally magnificent and unsettling.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}