  • Neighbors report seeing man on fire as he ran from burning home

    By: Richard Elliot

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Neighbors saw a man on fire as he ran from a mobile home fire in southwest Atlanta Saturday afternoon. 

    Channel 2's Richard Elliot was at the scene where the charred remains of the home were still smoldering. 

    Neighbors told Elliot another woman made it out of the home unharmed. THe man was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. His condition is unclear.

