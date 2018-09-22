Neighbors report seeing man on fire as he ran from burning home

ATLANTA - Neighbors saw a man on fire as he ran from a mobile home fire in southwest Atlanta Saturday afternoon.
Channel 2's Richard Elliot was at the scene where the charred remains of the home were still smoldering.
Neighbors told Elliot another woman made it out of the home unharmed. THe man was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. His condition is unclear.
Neighbors describe a man on fire running out of this SW Atlanta mobile home as it burned. A woman escaped unharmed. We're gathering more information now. pic.twitter.com/I2o6cCqkdm— Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) September 22, 2018
