0 Neighbors on edge after 'fake cop' roams neighborhood

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Local police are searching for whoever is behind an unmarked car with a blue light in a local neighborhood. Surveillance shows the fake police car pulling into a family's driveway.

It happened early one morning, and now neighbors are worried.

It's against the law to have flashing blue lights on your vehicle unless you're part of law enforcement.

So far, police have not identified the SUV as a law enforcement vehicle, which concerns the man who reported it.

"To me it doesn't make sense that someone would put a police light bar on top of their car unless they're trying to imitate a police officer," Leroy Garcia said.

Garcia reported the suspicious vehicle after his door camera captured it in his driveway last Friday morning around 5:45.

Gwinnett County police confirmed a detective is investigating the case.

TRENDING STORIES:

"They put out an area-wide network search for the vehicle," Garcia said.

Garcia said his neighbors on Abinger Lane in Lawrenceville are on the lookout while no one knows the driver's intentions.

"We have children in the area so that's a big concern for us," Garcia said.

Channel 2's Matt Johnson called around to neighboring police agencies and no one recognized the vehicle either.

Garcia said it doesn't appear to be a construction vehicle because the older model dark SUV is unmarked.

He said his guard will be up when he's on the road until he hears more from police.

"You don't know who's going to pull you over," Garcia said.

It doesn't appear whoever is in the vehicle made any contact with anyone in the neighborhood.

The punishment could be a $1,000 fine and up to a year in jail.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.