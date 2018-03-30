Storm sends pole onto fire truck, tree into houses

ATLANTA - An overnight storm sent a pole onto a fire truck and a tree into three houses in one southwest Atlanta neighborhood.
Rosie Gray, who has lived on White Oak Avenue for nine years, said Friday she saw a wire catch fire in the tree before her roof caved in.
Gray told Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach she called 911 and dispatchers sent a fire crew to the scene.
About 15 minutes after firefighters arrived, Gray said a pole came down on the fire truck.
Although Gray escaped the wreckage, she was hit in the head by an unknown object sent flying from her bedroom dresser.
No other injuries have been reported in the incident.
