Neighbor rushes to save elderly woman trapped inside house fire

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Neighbors are calling one of their own a hero after he rushed to save an elderly woman trapped inside a house fire.
Carlos Goncalves was heading home around 4:30 p.m. Sunday when he saw his neighbors' house on Stillwood Drive in Newnan on fire.
He spotted two of them outside the home, but the father and son told him someone was still inside the burning home. When he heard a woman's voice, Goncalves ran to the back of the house to help.
Goncalves said he doesn't see himself as a hero, but it was the right thing for anyone to do.
Meet Carlos, his neighbors are calling him a hero. When he saw his neighbors house on fire yesterday, he ran to help. An elderly woman was trapped inside. Carlos grabbed a ladder & saved the woman. I just spoke to him about it. Watch this live report at 4 & 5 on Ch2 pic.twitter.com/TiAZsOBvv1— Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) December 9, 2019
