Nearly 30 pounds of meth found during a pair of Ga. traffic stops

BANKS COUNTY, Ga. — A pair of traffic stops in Banks County this week has ended with nearly 30 pounds of meth off the streets.

Deputies stopped a car on I-85 for speeding in a construction zone and following too closely. The driver, Anselmo Sanchez-Nava from Gwinnett County, did not have a valid driver’s license.

Investigators two trash bags in the bed of his truck with 10 kilos of meth inside, which equals to just over 22 pounds.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Sanchez-Nava was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine and driving while unlicensed.

A few days later, a deputy pulled another car over for speeding in a construction zone on I-85.

TRENDING STORIES:

The passenger dropped some drug paraphernalia out of the car. When the deputy searched it, he found three kilos of meth, which is just over six pounds.

The driver and passenger, Wesley and Sheila Rhom of Marion, North Carolina, were arrested. Both were charged with trafficking methamphetamine. Sheila Rhom was also charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a drug related object.

All three were taken to the Banks County Jail.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Suspects sentenced for shooting 2 Ga. men, burning truck with their bodies inside

©2023 Cox Media Group