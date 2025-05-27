NCAA baseball: Georgia hosting regional, Georgia Tech traveling to Oxford regional

The NCAA baseball committee unveiled the bracket for the 2025 tournament as the Road to Omaha begins.

The University of Georgia earned the No. 7 national seed and will host Duke, Oklahoma State and Binghamton in the Athens regional this weekend.

The Bulldogs will face Binghamton on Friday at 12 p.m.

Georgia Tech, which won the ACC regular season title, earned No. 2 seed in the Oxford Regional hosted by Ole Miss. The Yellow Jackets will face Western Kentucky on Friday at 4 p.m.

It is possible that Georgia and Georgia Tech could see each other this postseason.

The Athens and Oxford regionals are paired together for the NCAA Super Regionals. So if both teams win, the Bulldogs and Yellow Jackets will play each other for a spot in the College World Series.

