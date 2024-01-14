Navy veteran who spent more than 30 years as Delta pilot retires with special sendoff

ATLANTA — ABC’s World News Tonight spotlighted a Delta Air Lines pilot and a surprise his family and passengers didn’t see coming.

Navy veteran Randy DeGroot spent years stationed around the country and deploying on missions overseas. Then, becoming a Delta pilot for more than three decades. All the while, his wife, Karin, was back home raising the family.

This week, it was DeGroot’s final flight before retiring. He had his family right there with him on board. He asked his wife of more than 40 years to stand next to him as he spoke to his passengers at the Atlanta airport.

“This is my last flight. And I’m honored and privileged to be with you all today,” DeGroot said.

Then he introduced them to his wife.

“She’s been my wingman throughout the whole time... and today I want to give her a set of wings because I am going to be your wingman,” he said.

DeGroot spoke with World News Tonight’s David Muir about the special moment.

“I just wanted to lift her up and say, ‘I love you and appreciate you for all that you did.’”

The DeGroots also introduced Muir to the newest co-pilot in their lives: 8-month-old granddaughter Nora.

“We now have a whole new life as a retired couple and new grandparents,” Karin said. “So we are loving every minute we can spend with her.”

