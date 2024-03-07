National Weather Service calling for volunteer storm spotters to report storm damages in metro areas

ATLANTA — Counties across the metro are calling for volunteers to help spot and report storms and damage.

Wednesday, we saw water rise, roofs collapse and cars become trapped on flooded roads.

That’s part of what The National Weather Service’s Warning Coordination Meteorologist David Nadler wants more people to report.

“When we do have significant weather, severe weather, tornado outbreaks, they’re just ready to share whatever they’re seeing in the field, doing it safely, as well, and reporting it to us in real-time,” said Nadler.

Nadler and his team at the NWS have tools and resources to issue weather warnings, but he said they need more people to document what they see and report back.

Training to pick up the skills to do this takes about two hours.

Educators cover topics like thunderstorm development and severe weather features.

Counties like Douglas and Dekalb are calling on volunteers to take in-person training this month.

“The interest has been there. So, we hope that continues to spread,” said Nadler.

He said the training takes two hours, and you can do it online if needed.

To see a list of SKYWARN classes, click here.

