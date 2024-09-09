National League wild card race looks like a barnburner with 3 weeks remaining in regular season

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker had the thousand-yard stare of a man who had been through an emotional roller coaster on Sunday afternoon — and he was on the winning side.

“That was probably one of the top two or three most draining games I’ve ever been a part of,” he said with the slightest hint of a grin after the Braves finished a 4-3 win over the Blue Jays in 11 innings.

Welcome to September baseball.

The playoff races, particularly in the National League, look like they could be barnburners over the final three weeks. In the NL, the San Diego Padres, Diamondbacks, Mets and Braves are in a four-team scramble with only three wild card spots available.

Here’s a look at the upcoming road for the four teams after Sunday’s games:

1. Padres (81-64): Fernando Tatis Jr. recently returned, which has provided a boost for the lineup. The bad news for the Padres is they have 11 of their final 17 games on the road, including three against the D-backs over the regular season’s final weekend that could prove decisive in the race. The good news is they get three games against the Chicago White Sox, which could very well end up as one of the worst teams in MLB history.

2. Diamondbacks (80-64): Arizona was one of the hottest teams in baseball during August, but September hasn’t been as kind. The team boasts one of the best offenses in baseball, but the pitching has been shaky. Christian Walker and Ketel Marte recently returned to boost an already productive lineup. Of the final 18 games, 11 are at home, including a crucial five-game homestand this week.

3. Mets (78-65): New York couldn’t keep winning forever, though it felt like it might during a nine-game winning streak that ended Sunday. In particularly, the team’s pitching has been rock solid over the past two weeks thanks to Jose Quintana, Sean Manaea, Luis Severino and David Peterson. The Mets are on the road for 12 of their final 19.

4. Braves (78-65): Atlanta’s a banged-up bunch, but has still managed to win four of its past six. The Braves are nearly unbeatable every fifth day when Chris Sale takes the mound. The Braves could have a pressure-packed homestand to end the season when the Mets and Kansas City Royals visit over the final six games. The Royals are fighting for position in the AL race.

