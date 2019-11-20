Narcotics officer shot, killed in line of duty in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. - A Richmond County narcotics officer has been shot and killed in the line of duty, according to WJBF-TV in Augusta.
The shooting happened Tuesday evening near the intersection of 12th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Augusta.
So far, the deputy who was killed has not been identified. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed it has been called in to investigate the shooting.
The GBI is responding to an officer involved shooting at the request of the Richmond County Sheriff's Office. We're working to gather details and have agents en route to the scene. pic.twitter.com/yriUT2xty7— GA Bureau of Invest (@GBI_GA) November 20, 2019
Investigators told WJBF-TV that a suspect was also wounded in the shooting and was taken to a nearby hospital. There is no word on the suspect's condition.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 16-year-old girl accused of planning to kill people at predominantly black church
- Sheriff fires, demotes deputies after ‘inaction' during deadly shooting
- UGA photographer shares last photo she captured before sideline collision
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}