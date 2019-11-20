  • Narcotics officer shot, killed in line of duty in Augusta

    AUGUSTA, Ga. - A Richmond County narcotics officer has been shot and killed in the line of duty, according to WJBF-TV in Augusta.

    The shooting happened Tuesday evening near the intersection of 12th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Augusta. 

    So far, the deputy who was killed has not been identified. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed it has been called in to investigate the shooting.

    Investigators told WJBF-TV that a suspect was also wounded in the shooting and was taken to a nearby hospital. There is no word on the suspect's condition.

