Woman injured in crash involving school bus

ATLANTA - A woman was injured Wednesday morning in a crash involving a school bus, according to Atlanta Fire Rescue.
No children were on the bus at the time of the multi-vehicle crash on Northside Drive and Jett Street, the agency said in a tweet.
Atlanta Fire on scene @ Northside Dr & Jett Street. Multi vehicle accident with 1 female trapped. Multiple injuries. Extrication by #AFRD still in progress. School bus involved. NO children on school bus at time of accident. N'side Drive Southbound is blocked. pic.twitter.com/BFeTpFUhqI— Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) April 11, 2018
*UPDATE* Patient extrication completed. 1 female patient transported by @GradyHealth. @Atlanta_Police on scene. #Northside Dr. traffic with major delays. Southbound side to remain blocked. Northbound side has one lane open.— Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) April 11, 2018
Crews rescued a woman who was trapped and took her to Grady Memorial Hospital, the fire department said. The woman is stable, officials said.
There were heavy delays on Northside Drive, according to Triple Team Traffic.
TRAVEL ADVISORY: Crash: Northside Dr./sb south of North Ave; All Lanes are Blocked; only one northbound lane is open; delays; https://t.co/YULjFukFkK; #ATLTraffic— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) April 11, 2018
A spokeswoman with the Atlanta Police Department said the woman driving was charged with following too closely and improper lane change.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}