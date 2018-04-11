  • Woman injured in crash involving school bus

    ATLANTA - A woman was injured Wednesday morning in a crash involving a school bus, according to Atlanta Fire Rescue.

    No children were on the bus at the time of the multi-vehicle crash on Northside Drive and Jett Street, the agency said in a tweet.

    Crews rescued a woman who was trapped and took her to Grady Memorial Hospital, the fire department said. The woman is stable, officials said. 

    There were heavy delays on Northside Drive, according to Triple Team Traffic

    A spokeswoman with the Atlanta Police Department said the woman driving was charged with following too closely and improper lane change.

