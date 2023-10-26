Multiple crews responding to apartment fire in Buckhead

ATLANTA — Atlanta fire crews are on the scene of an apartment fire in Buckhead.

The fire happened at the Peninsula apartments on the 2500 block of Piedmont Avenue.

GDOT camera shows multiple firetrucks responding to the incident.

NewsChopper 2 is headed to the scene to gather more details for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

Residents at the Peninsula have been evacuated.

It’s unclear what started the fire or how many units are impacted.

