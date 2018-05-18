  • Multi-city chase ends with wrecked car, arrests

    ATLANTA - Two men are in custody following a police chase from Doraville to Atlanta.

    Officials said the incident started as a call about car racing.

    State troopers used the PIT maneuver four times before they stopped the driver. They said all the lanes on the connector made it easy for the suspect to spin around and keep going.

    The suspect's car eventually wrecked on the Downtown Connector near Williams Street.

    Officials have not released the identities of the two men in custody.

