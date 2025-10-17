Much-needed rain coming to metro Atlanta Sunday morning

ATLANTA — As moderate and severe drought conditions continue in much of metro Atlanta and north Georgia, some much-needed rain is in the forecast.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz says showers and a few thunderstorms will move through on Sunday morning.

He says the showers will start in northeast Georgia early Sunday and then move through metro Atlanta.

By late afternoon, most of the rainfall will have moved out of the area.

By Monday morning, temperatures will turn much cooler with some morning lows in the 40s for the first time this season.

