Mother, teen daughter killed, 5 others injured in Georgia crash

ELBERT COUNTY, Ga. — A mother and her 16-year-old daughter are dead following a crash in Elbert County.

The wreck happened near the intersection of Jones Ferry Rd and Athens Hwy in Elberton around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The Elbert County coroner said Breanna Parham, 33, and daughter Rhiana Ramey, 16, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Another two people had to be airlifted to a hospital in Greenville. Three more people received non-life-threatening injuries, the coroner’s office said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Georgia State Patrol.

