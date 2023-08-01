Mother files lawsuit against Delta, says drunk passenger groped her and her 16-year-old daughter

NEW YORK — A family is suing Delta Air Lines after a mother and daughter say a drunk passenger groped them on an international flight.

The lawsuit wants the Atlanta-based company to pay damages and compensation to the family for an incident on a July 2022 flight from New York to Athens, Greece.

A mother claims the crew overserved alcohol to a man who was sitting next to her and her 16-year-old. The man “became aggressive” and “began yelling” at the teen, who says she asked the passenger to leave her alone, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims the man kept asking her personal questions, made obscene gestures and put his hands up the teen’s back and the mother’s thigh.

The mother and daughter said they complained several times to the flight attendant but nothing was done.

Channel 2 Action News received the following statement from Delta on Monday.

“While we don’t have any specific comment on this pending litigation, Delta has zero tolerance for customers who engage in inappropriate or unlawful behavior. Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and our people.”

