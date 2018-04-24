Mother says district stopped picking up her disabled daughter, leaving her out of work

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A mother says she is now homeless, and her daughter cannot go to school more than a month after a tornado tore through South Fulton County.
“When you have a special needs kids, there is so much you have to go through," Tamika Houston told Channel 2's Nefertiti Jaquez.
After being left homeless, Houston, and her family including her 10-year-old daughter Samiya have been staying with a friend in an apartment complex in College Park, off of Godby Road.
Houston admittedly let her renter’s insurance lapse.
That mistake forced her to stay off the bus route that her special needs daughter needs to get to school.
"I got a call Friday and they said they would pick her up Monday, but no one picked her up," Houston said.
Houston says, school officials at Campbell Elementary aren’t doing anything to help.
