  • Mother says daughter with cerebral palsy was attacked at school

    By: Carl Willis

    Updated:

    DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - A mother is furious after she says her daughter with special needs was manhandled by a teacher.

    The mother told Channel 2's Carl Willis the teacher at Chapel Hill Elementary School put her hands on her 7-year-old daughter's jaw and snatcher her by her hair. 

    The Douglas County school district is investigating.

    The startling way the mother says she learned about the incident, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11. 

