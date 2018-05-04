Mother says daughter with cerebral palsy was attacked at school

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - A mother is furious after she says her daughter with special needs was manhandled by a teacher.
The mother told Channel 2's Carl Willis the teacher at Chapel Hill Elementary School put her hands on her 7-year-old daughter's jaw and snatcher her by her hair.
The Douglas County school district is investigating.
The startling way the mother says she learned about the incident, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
