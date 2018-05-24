0 Mostly cloudy sky will blanket busy holiday travel day

ATLANTA - Severe Weather Team 2 said Thursday should be mostly cloudy in the morning and afternoon, which should help keep roadways dry and assist with some of the pre-holiday weekend traffic.

We're tracking the timing of rain in your area, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

"There are still a lot of clouds, but we will see peaks of sun at times," Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Karen Minton said.

AAA said Thursday between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. will be the worst time to travel this holiday weekend.

[DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's Weather App for alerts on severe weather]

Due to the constant string of showers metro Atlanta has seen this week, a flash flood watch has been issued until 11 a.m. in west central Georgia.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH: An additional 1"-2" of rain today could cause flash flooding in west central Georgia. Upson County is in the Watch area. Rain is diminishing, but will continue light rain for next few hours. pic.twitter.com/7xhzE14Fhl — Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) May 24, 2018

The hit and miss showers won't be as kind Memorial Day weekend, which Severe Weather Team 2 predicts will get 3 to 5 inches of rain in North Georgia. The chance of rain is 80 percent Saturday and Sunday.

Those traveling to the Florida panhandle, such as Panama City Beach, may need to find some indoor activities. Severe Weather Team 2 said that area will be drenched with a possible 10 inches of rain.

National Hurricane Center is watching the area in the red circle for possible development. There is a 70% chance of development to a tropical cyclone in the next 5 days. Tropical moisture will make it to Georgia with or without development. pic.twitter.com/muvk7a91IS — Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) May 24, 2018

Tropical moisture continues to move into Georgia. It will interfere with your Memorial Day weekend plans. I'm updating the timing of rain today through the weekend. Join us on @wsbtv for timing of rain and breaks in the rain at 5:30am pic.twitter.com/shbMAihwtb — Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) May 24, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.