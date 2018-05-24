  • Mostly cloudy sky will blanket busy holiday travel day

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Severe Weather Team 2 said Thursday should be mostly cloudy in the morning and afternoon, which should help keep roadways dry and assist with some of the pre-holiday weekend traffic.

    "There are still a lot of clouds, but we will see peaks of sun at times," Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Karen Minton said. 

    AAA said Thursday between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. will be the worst time to travel this holiday weekend.

    Due to the constant string of showers metro Atlanta has seen this week, a flash flood watch has been issued until 11 a.m. in west central Georgia. 

    The hit and miss showers won't be as kind Memorial Day weekend, which Severe Weather Team 2 predicts will get 3 to 5 inches of rain in North Georgia. The chance of rain is 80 percent Saturday and Sunday. 

    Those traveling to the Florida panhandle, such as Panama City Beach, may need to find some indoor activities. Severe Weather Team 2 said that area will be drenched with a possible 10 inches of rain.

