Mostly clear conditions Sunday evening

ATLANTA - Temperatures will be topping out near 80 degrees on Sunday afternoon and tomorrow will be even warmer but it won't las.
Another cold front is headed our way this week.
Saturday's fall like temperatures were a welcome relief from the warm weather.
Last Saturday, Atlanta hit 93 degrees. Yesterday was 20 degrees cooler and feeling much more like fall.
Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Katie Walls will be updating the forecast, on Channel 2 Action News at 6.
