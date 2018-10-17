Morehouse graduate dies after deputies Tasered him

SAN FRANCISCO - Friends are remembering a Morehouse College graduate who died after deputies Tased him.
Chinedu Okobi died in San Francisco.
The man's family says he had mental health issues that started while he was studying at Morehouse.
Now, they just want to get to the truth.
Video shows the Okobi two weeks ago wandering in and out of traffic. Witnesses say there was a scuffle with deputies and they used a Taser on him.
He later died at the hospital.
The district attorney will determine whether deputies used excessive force.
