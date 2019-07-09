Heads up: More scattered showers, storms possible this afternoon

Keep those umbrellas handy because the chance of seeing rain goes up today.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says scattered showers and storms this afternoon will be more widespread compared to Monday.
Heavy downpours and frequent lightning are the main impacts, according to Monahan.
We're using Georgia's most powerful radar to track when showers and storms will move through your neighborhood, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
With a boatload of humidity today, and highs into the low 90s -- it's going to feel like around 100 degrees this afternoon!— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) July 9, 2019
I do see some slightly cooler temps later this week -- updating live now on Channel 2! @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/GCGVZFdEJE
Severe Weather Team 2 is also keeping an eye on a tropical system that is developing to our south.
