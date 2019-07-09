  • Heads up: More scattered showers, storms possible this afternoon

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    Keep those umbrellas handy because the chance of seeing rain goes up today. 

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says scattered showers and storms this afternoon will be more widespread compared to Monday.  

    Heavy downpours and frequent lightning are the main impacts, according to Monahan.

    We're using Georgia's most powerful radar to track when showers and storms will move through your neighborhood, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon. 

    Severe Weather Team 2 is also keeping an eye on a tropical system that is developing to our south. 

